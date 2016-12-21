One person injured in shooting, police search for suspect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police are searching for a suspect who they say shot a young man tonight.

According to authorities a 26-year-old man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

It happened in the De Soto Bass neighborhood around 7:30 Wednesday night.

Dayton police blocked off a large area with crime scene tape around 80 Bragg Place.

Authorities say it was an inter-personal dispute that led to the shooting.

Dayton police also say it’s possible this shooting may be related to one a few days ago on Otterbein Avenue but couldn’t get into any suspect information.

According to investigators the suspect took off in a maroon Dodge Durango.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 937-222-STOP.