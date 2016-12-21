PHOTOS: 36 arrested in child predator bust

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX (KPRC) — Texas police arrested 36 men who are accused of using the internet to sexually exploit children over a three-month period.

“Operation Safe Holiday” took place over October, November, and December. Investigators said each of the men believed he was meeting with a minor for sex. When the men arrived at the planned location, they were arrested, investigators said.

Some of the men were charged with felony offenses of possession of child pornography and attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child.

“We know many kids are now out of school for the holidays and will likely have lots of free time on their hands. Therefore, it is imperative that parents stay involved with who their kids are communicating with online, “ District Attorney Brett Ligon said. “Sexual predators are looking for opportunities to meet up with underage kids for sex and are using the internet and social media apps to arrange the meetings. We are committed to protecting our kids and hope that parents will actively join us in this fight.”