Police: Motorist overdoses, runs down Cincinnati mechanic

associated-press-logo By Published:
Michael Felchner (Hamilton County Mugshot)
Michael Felchner (Hamilton County Mugshot)

CINCINNATI (AP) — A Cincinnati auto mechanic has suffered life-threatening injuries when police say a 36-year-old motorist overdosed on heroin, lost control of his vehicle and struck the man.

Police say Michael Felchner was driving in Cincinnati when he overdosed Tuesday and drove off the road.

Felchner’s vehicle went through the parking lot of Advanced Auto Parts, where 24-year-old Wember Grande was working on a car.

The runaway vehicle struck the car and Grande. Grande was rushed to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

Felchner was not injured. He has been charged with aggravated vehicular assault and vehicular assault.

Court records don’t say whether he has an attorney, and a telephone number for Felchner could not be located.

