Semi-trailer carrying eggs overturns, crushes sedan

By Published:
(WDTN Photo/Mike Burianek)
(WDTN Photo/Mike Burianek)

VERSAILLES, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman and male are recovering following a crash Wednesday.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of state Route 47 and Murphy Road in Versailles.

An eastbound semi-trailer — carrying eggs — was reportedly traveling too fast for a curve on S.R. 47 when it overturned. As it was overturning, it crushed a sedan.

The woman in the sedan suffered minor injuries, as did the male semi driver.

The female, who was the only occupant, was talking and alert when she was transported to Wayne Memorial Hospital, said Sgt. Steve Mills with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the semi-trailer was also the only occupant. He was also transported to Wayne Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.

It is unknown if the driver of the semi will be cited.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s