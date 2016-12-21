Semi-trailer carrying eggs overturns, crushes sedan

VERSAILLES, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman and male are recovering following a crash Wednesday.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of state Route 47 and Murphy Road in Versailles.

An eastbound semi-trailer — carrying eggs — was reportedly traveling too fast for a curve on S.R. 47 when it overturned. As it was overturning, it crushed a sedan.

The woman in the sedan suffered minor injuries, as did the male semi driver.

The female, who was the only occupant, was talking and alert when she was transported to Wayne Memorial Hospital, said Sgt. Steve Mills with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the semi-trailer was also the only occupant. He was also transported to Wayne Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.

It is unknown if the driver of the semi will be cited.