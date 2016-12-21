Springfield high school band marching in Atlanta

2 Bug Logo Master By Published:
Springfield High School Marching Band (Photo: Courtesy Springfield City Schools)
Springfield High School Marching Band (Photo: Courtesy Springfield City Schools)

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield High School Marching Wildcats have been invited to perform at the Peach Bowl, according to the Springfield City School District.

The announcement was made Wednesday in a release from the school district.

The band will march in a parade on December 31 that begins offsite and ends at the Georgia Dome shortly before kickoff. The band will also compete in a Field Show Competition during the week.

Consisting of 120 performers: 72 woodwinds/brass, 20 percussionists and 28 drill team members, the SHS Marching Wildcats are led by Co‐Head Directors Christy Thomas and Brad Dragics, Assistant Director Giovanna Pinto, and Drill Team Advisor Regan Rakestraw.

The group will be leaving for Atlanta Wednesday, December 28 at 6:00 a.m.

The 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between Alabama and University of Washington is December 31.

 

 

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s