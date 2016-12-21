Springfield high school band marching in Atlanta

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield High School Marching Wildcats have been invited to perform at the Peach Bowl, according to the Springfield City School District.

The announcement was made Wednesday in a release from the school district.

The band will march in a parade on December 31 that begins offsite and ends at the Georgia Dome shortly before kickoff. The band will also compete in a Field Show Competition during the week.

Consisting of 120 performers: 72 woodwinds/brass, 20 percussionists and 28 drill team members, the SHS Marching Wildcats are led by Co‐Head Directors Christy Thomas and Brad Dragics, Assistant Director Giovanna Pinto, and Drill Team Advisor Regan Rakestraw.

The group will be leaving for Atlanta Wednesday, December 28 at 6:00 a.m.

The 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between Alabama and University of Washington is December 31.