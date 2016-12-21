State lawmakers tour Dayton Arcade building

DAYTON, Ohio (WDNT) – Ohio legislators and city and state officials are getting an up-close view at the historic Arcade building in downtown Dayton.

The historic building has been sitting empty for years but hopefully that won’t be the case much longer.

The Miller-Valentine Group and Cross Street Partners announced plans to re-develop the building. It’s expensive and the city says they need all the help they can get. That’s why tours like these are important.

Boutique hotels, downtown apartments, food and business incubator, and an event venue. The ideas to put this historic building back to use are endless.

“Re-use of properties is a very popular thing for millennials and young people to do and we want that for Dayton,” said Dayton Mayor, Nan Whaley.

A handful of lawmakers and city leaders were able to tour the complex building so they can get a better idea of what could be in downtown Dayton.

“Like any community, in order to have strong suburbs, you need a strong core and our core is downtown Dayton and I think reforming the Dayton Arcade is really a big part in making sure downtown Dayton is strong and gets lifted up,” said State Rep. Niraj Antani.

The plans to re-develop the Dayton Arcade are already in the works. It will take at least $130 million. That funding has to come from a variety of sources, the state being one of them.

“Our job is to make sure these tax credits go forward. It’s a great way for us to invest the people’s tax dollars back into our communities instead of wasting them on other government programs that don’t work,” said Antani.

The developers have already received 20 million in tax credits from the Ohio Housing Finance Agency but they were just denied a $5 million historic preservation tax credit. State leaders we talked to are still hopeful.

“A lot of times with these tax credit programs people apply at various times and they improve their application and I think that’s what the developers do with the Arcade and hopefully again in March they will be able to re-apply,” said Antani.

City leaders say it’s a big project but will be worth it for our community.

“It’s a key part in both Dayton’s history and Dayton’s future and we are hopeful that with all our partners we will be able to see this be a real key part of Dayton’s future,” said Whaley.