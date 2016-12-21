Teens robbed at gunpoint waiting for bus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to a report of an armed robbery that happened earlier Tuesday night.

When police arrived at a home on Iroquois Avenue they met with two juveniles who told them they were robbed in the 2800 block of Oakridge Drive.

The two teens told police they had left a girl’s house and were waiting for a bus near Westwood Elementary when a silver car drove up with four men inside.One of the men got out of the car and approached the two teens, according to a report on the incident.

The report says the man pulled a silver handgun out demanded their phones and money. Two more men got out of the car and also produced handguns. They took cell phones from the two teens along with $4.00, a belt, and a jacket. The men then got back in the car and drove away.

The teens then told police they stayed at the bus stop after being robbed when the car returned and three men began shooting at the teens. The teens then ran away and went to another girl’s house, never reporting the robbery.

The report on the incident goes on to say that while police were taking the report on the robbery, they were called to a hit-and-run accident on Delphos Avenue and West Third Street. Police learned the car was stolen and found the stolen phones and the jacket inside the vehicle.

No one has been arrested in this case and it remains under investigation.