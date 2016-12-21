Fire Chief: No injuries in commercial building fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews were called to the 1100 block of West Stewart Street around noon Wednesday for a trash fire that spread.

Dayton Fire Chief Jeff Payne told 2 NEWS the fire began outside the building and he believes it was accidental. Payne said a petroleum-based fluid caused the flames to spread to a nearby semi-truck and then to the roof of the building.

The building houses what fire officials believe is a heavy truck maintenance facility, though Chief Payne did not have details on that Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were initially sent inside the structure but were soon pulled out due to safety concerns, fighting the blaze from outside.

Payne said the roof that was damaged is not part of the main structure. All the employees working inside the building were able to get out unharmed. No injuries were reported.

Chief Payne also said firefighters did not find any toxic materials in the fire or affected areas. He did say two semi-trucks were destroyed and two others were damaged in the fire along with tires and other equipment.

