Wright-Patt still investigating man found near taxiway

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) –  Air Force Authorities are still investigating a man who was found unresponsive near Taxiway A inside Area A at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Tuesday.

A man was found partially clothed at 9:11 a.m. Tuesday, according to base officials. First responders attempted to resuscitate the man on scene before taking him to Wright-Patterson Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:59 a.m.

Officials said Wednesday the identity of the person is not being released yet. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday at the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The complete investigation is still ongoing.

