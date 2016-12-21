Youtube stars claim they were removed from Delta flight for speaking Arabic

WFLA Published:

LONDON, England (WFLA) — A Youtube personality with a pattern of filming pranks said he was removed from a Delta Airlines flight for speaking on the phone with his mom in Arabic.

Adam Saleh reportedly videotaped flight personnel asking him and his traveling companion to leave the plane. Delta is now investigating the allegations.

Saleh posted the video on Twitter captioning it, “We got kicked out of a airplane because I spoke Arabic to my mom on the phone and with my friend slim.”

In the video, some people looked on in apparent awe, some were seen waving as the Youtuber exited and some others tried defending the men.

One fellow passenger said, “Why are these white people complaining about these people speaking a different language.”

Saleh updated how the story reportedly unraveled after being removed from the plane with multiple twitter statuses.

He said, Delta Airlines “brought the police to speak to [them].” Then, said they were being checked by security again. And finally, he said him and his friend were placed “on another flight with a different airline heading to NYC after being checked for 30 minutes.”

Delta Airlines released this statement:

“Two customers were removed from this flight and later rebooked after a disturbance in the cabin resulted in more than 20 customers expressing their discomfort. We’re conducting a full review to understand what transpired. We are taking allegations of discrimination very seriously; our culture requires treating others with respect.”

