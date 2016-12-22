18-year-old faces attempted murder charges in strangulation case

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man is arraigned Thursday after he’s accused of strangling a victim until they become unconscious.

It happened some time in the evening of Dec. 14 in the 1500 block of Seabrook Raod.

Charges of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated burglary were approved against 18-year-old Gideon Wilson Thursday.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says there is “bad blood” between Wilson’s family and another. Wilson is accused of breaking into the victim’s house through the basement window and strangling the victim.

The victim’s family members came into the room and saw what was going on and chases him out of the house.