3 arrests made in deadly Middletown cases

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Three men are in custody following an investigation into deadly arson and murder cases.

Police responded to a house on Nov. 4 in the 1500 block of Lafayette Avenue in Middletown. There, they found Joe Romano deceased in his own home.

The next day, Nov. 5, police and fire responded to a house fire in the 1500 block of Jacoby Avenue in Middletown. Inside, they found a deceased female victim later identified as Tiffany Hoskins.

Police questioned and later arrested 28-year-old Doug Best, of Richmond, Indiana, according to a press release from the Middletown Police Department.

Following searches of two Mercedes Benz’, police later arrested 22-year-old Derrick Brown, aka “Bug” and Charles Ray Graham, 27.

All three suspects are currently being held at the Middletown Jail awaiting arraignment.

Best faces two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated arson and kidnapping.

Brown faces two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated arson, kidnapping and drug abuse of cocaine.

Graham faces two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated arson and kidnapping

“We expect that additional charges will be brought in relation to these two cases,” said the Middletown Police Department in its press release.