MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A car accident has snarled traffic at I-75 southbound at Austin Boulevard.

According to dispatchers, at least one car and one semi-truck were involved in the crash.

Montgomery County Dispatch tells 2 NEWS no medics have been requested yet in the accident.

Traffic cameras from the Ohio Department of Transportation show traffic backed up in the southbound lanes of I-75 past State Route 725

