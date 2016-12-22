Age requirements changed to begin school in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The age requirements to begin school in Beavercreek are changing for the 2018-2019 school year.

In a release from the school district Thursday, the Beavercreek City Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a change to the entrance age requirements for all incoming kindergarten and first-grade students.

Beginning with the 2018-2019 school year, all kindergarten students much be at least five years old and all first-grade students must be at least six years old on or before August 1.

The District said changing the entrance age requirement date from September 30 to August 1 was approved after careful consideration of several factors including ever-increasing learning demands. With the state adoption of common core standards and implementation of the Third Grade Reading Guarantee, there are increased expectations placed on kindergarten and first-grade students.

Over half of all Ohio school districts adhere to the August 1 date in regards to entrance age requirements.

“We understand this is a significant change that affects many Beavercreek families,” said Paul Otten, Beavercreek City Schools Superintendent. “By changing the age requirement date to August 1, many students will gain valuable time to develop so they are better prepared to handle the rigors of classroom instruction,” Otten said.

In the event a child is not of compulsory age by August 1, they may be admitted to kindergarten or first grade if Board of Education early entrance criteria is met.