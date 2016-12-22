Former Montgomery County Deputy pleads guilty to grand theft charges

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local Fraternal Order of Police Lodge will be getting thousands of dollars back after its former treasurer, who used to be a Montgomery County Deputy, pleads guilty to grand theft.

Former Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy Joseph Caito waived his right to a trial Thursday and will no longer be able to be a peace officer. Caito was put on administrative leave three months ago while the sheriff’s office investigated.

He ended up resigning last week.

He was accused of misusing money for the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 104, of which he was the treasurer for. In Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, he plead guilty to one count of grand theft and agreed to pay back the lodge more than $92,000.

Authorities say he was misusing funds for two years.

Caito’s sentencing date has been scheduled for late next month, although no agreement has been made as to what he’ll be sentenced to.

Grand theft is a felony of the fourth-degree and according to the judge, it generally carries a fine of up to $5,000 for court costs and restitution, and prison time could range from 6 to 18 months.

Deputy Caito will permanently surrender his Ohio Peace officer certification on his sentencing date. The judge also said that he will be eligible for probation.