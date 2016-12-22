Holiday season theft includes man’s ashes, family heirlooms

associated-press-logo By Published:
Crime scene tape
Police investigating Dayton robbery at Dollar Tree (WDTN Photo)

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man is hoping thieves who swiped boxes from his porch that contained family heirlooms will have a little holiday spirit and return the items.

Kyle Barron figures the thieves grabbed the packages last week from his Akron home thinking they were valuable Christmas gifts.

But instead the boxes were filled with his late mother’s belongings that he had shipped from Oregon after she died last month.

Barron says that inside the boxes was an urn holding his father’s ashes, family photographs dating back generations and antique Asian teapots and vases.

He tells The Akron Beacon Journal that he just wants the items back — no questions asked.

 

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s