Man found Wright-Patt taxiway identified

2 Bug Logo Master By Published: Updated:
Wright Patterson Air Force Base (Photo/WDTN Staff)
Wright Patterson Air Force Base (Photo/WDTN Staff)

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) –  The man found near a taxiway on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has been identified.

Base officials announced Thursday the man found unresponsive Tuesday near Taxiway A is 32-year-old Montrey Smith of Dayton.

In a statement from the base, Investigators say they believe Smith was involved in a car accident on Route 4 around 11:00 p.m. on Monday night. A witness told investigators Mr. Smith appeared disoriented and wandered from the crash scene on foot.

A base canine found clothes matching Mr. Smith’s near where Smith climbed a fence. His partially clothed body was found Tuesday morning.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday at the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s