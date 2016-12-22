Man found Wright-Patt taxiway identified

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – The man found near a taxiway on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has been identified.

Base officials announced Thursday the man found unresponsive Tuesday near Taxiway A is 32-year-old Montrey Smith of Dayton.

In a statement from the base, Investigators say they believe Smith was involved in a car accident on Route 4 around 11:00 p.m. on Monday night. A witness told investigators Mr. Smith appeared disoriented and wandered from the crash scene on foot.

A base canine found clothes matching Mr. Smith’s near where Smith climbed a fence. His partially clothed body was found Tuesday morning.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday at the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation.