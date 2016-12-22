Montgomery County Prosecutor’s office offers Arrive Safe program throughout the holidays

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If your Christmas parties include alcohol, “do not depend on Santa and his reindeer to get you home safely.”

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck said Thursday that every crash on the highway is preventable if it’s alcohol-related.

Arrive Safe, sponsored by the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office offers free rides throughout Montgomery County to anyone who needs one.

To order Arrive Safe, call 937-449-9999. It’s available from 6 p.m. Dec. 23 to 6 a.m. Monday Dec. 26 and 6 p.m. Dec. 30 to 6 a.m. Jan. 2.

“Drink responsibly, make the right decision, do not drink and drive, and have a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” Heck told media Thursday.

Every day in America, there are 36 traffic crash-related fatalities that are also alcohol-related, he said. In the holiday season, the number jumps to 45 — on New Years Day, the number jumps to 54.

Specifically, in Montgomery County in 2015, there were 20 fatal accidents that were OVI-related. 22 people died in those crashes.