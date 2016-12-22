UPDATE: One person dies in Dayton house fire

By Published: Updated:
House fire on Willowwood Drive in Dayton
House fire on Willowwood Drive in Dayton

DAYTON (WDTN) — One person died in a house fire in Dayton on Thursday morning.

Fire officials say the fire started just after 8 a.m. at a house in the 100 block of Willowwood Drive.

House fire on Willowwood Drive in Dayton
House fire on Willowwood Drive in Dayton
Firefirghters pulled one person from the home. That person was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where they later died, reportedly of smoke inhalation.

The identity of the victim is not being released.

Fire officials say the fire started on the second floor. The biggest danger with the fire was smoke, with very few flames showing when fire crews arrived.

A woman who called 911 said she was walking her dog when she saw smoke coming from the home. She called 911 at that point.

Another neighbor says they pounded on the door trying to alert people inside, but got no response.

Firefighters say there was no power to the home.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been notified of the fire. The investigation is ongoing. 

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s