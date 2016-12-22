UPDATE: One person dies in Dayton house fire

DAYTON (WDTN) — One person died in a house fire in Dayton on Thursday morning.

Fire officials say the fire started just after 8 a.m. at a house in the 100 block of Willowwood Drive.

Firefirghters pulled one person from the home. That person was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where they later died, reportedly of smoke inhalation.

The identity of the victim is not being released.

Fire officials say the fire started on the second floor. The biggest danger with the fire was smoke, with very few flames showing when fire crews arrived.

A woman who called 911 said she was walking her dog when she saw smoke coming from the home. She called 911 at that point.

Another neighbor says they pounded on the door trying to alert people inside, but got no response.

Firefighters say there was no power to the home.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been notified of the fire. The investigation is ongoing.