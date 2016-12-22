Dayton crash sends one person to hospital

DAYTON (WDTN) — One person was hospitalized in an early morning crash on I-75 in Dayton.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-75 near the Stanley Avenue exit just after 3 a.m. on Thursday.

The Dayton Fire Department says the driver of the car suffered minor injuries and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

The middle and right lanes of traffic are closed as crews work to clean up the scene. The left lane is open for through traffic on I-75

According to the fire department, a semi may have been involved in the crash. The cause remains under investigation.

We have a crew on the scene and we’ll provide updates as they become available.