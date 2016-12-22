UPDATE: Dayton Police officer “banged up, but okay” after crash

DAYTON (WDTN) — A Dayton Police K9 vehicle was hit on I-75 in Dayton early on Thursday morning.

The cruiser was on scene as part of an investigation of an earlier accident in the southbound lanes Stanley Avenue.

Police Dispatch says a pickup truck hit the K9 unit around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Police on the scene told Dispatch that the officer was “banged up, but okay”. The K9 in the vehicle was not injured, according to Police Dispatch.

The officer and the driver of the pickup truck were both taken to a local hospital for treatment. OSP says the injuries to both are considered non-life threatening.

All lanes of I-75 southbound were shutdown during the investigation of the crash. All lanes have since reopened.

Dayton Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were on the scene investigating.