UPDATE: Dayton Police officer “banged up, but okay” after crash

By Published: Updated:
A Dayton Police K-9 unit vehicle was struck on I-75 near Stanley Avenue.
A Dayton Police K-9 unit vehicle was struck on I-75 near Stanley Avenue.

DAYTON (WDTN) — A Dayton Police K9 vehicle was hit on I-75 in Dayton early on Thursday morning.

The cruiser was on scene as part of an investigation of an earlier accident in the southbound lanes Stanley Avenue.

Police Dispatch says a pickup truck hit the K9 unit around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Police on the scene told Dispatch that the officer was “banged up, but okay”. The K9 in the vehicle was not injured, according to Police Dispatch.

The officer and the driver of the pickup truck were both taken to a local hospital for treatment. OSP says the injuries to both are considered non-life threatening.

All lanes of I-75 southbound were shutdown during the investigation of the crash. All lanes have since reopened.

Dayton Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were on the scene investigating.

 

 

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s