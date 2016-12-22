Ronald McDonald House helps families with sick kids celebrate Christmas

By Published:
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The local Ronald McDonald House of Dayton is making sure families of hospitalized children still have a magical Christmas this year.

With the help of community donations, the house provides a room full of toys for parents of sick kids to choose from.
They get to select 2 to 3 items per child, including those not in the hospital.
It’s a way for the house to help keep those parents close to their sick children while still giving them a Christmas.

“They get the experience of shopping because you want that sense of normalcy, you don’t want to feel like you are being taken care of, you don’t want to feel like you have lost your ability to provide that magic. It takes the fun from Christmas so here they are able to shop, they are able to look at their list, match it up and then they are able to wrap the gifts,” said Cara Arnold, Director of the House Program.

The house expects to help 30 to 35 families this year.

You can still donate toys by dropping them off at 555 Valley Street in Dayton or send a gift via their Amazon wishlist: https://rmhcdayton.org/service-opportunities/house-wish-list/

 

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s