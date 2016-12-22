Ronald McDonald House helps families with sick kids celebrate Christmas

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The local Ronald McDonald House of Dayton is making sure families of hospitalized children still have a magical Christmas this year.

With the help of community donations, the house provides a room full of toys for parents of sick kids to choose from.

They get to select 2 to 3 items per child, including those not in the hospital.

It’s a way for the house to help keep those parents close to their sick children while still giving them a Christmas.

“They get the experience of shopping because you want that sense of normalcy, you don’t want to feel like you are being taken care of, you don’t want to feel like you have lost your ability to provide that magic. It takes the fun from Christmas so here they are able to shop, they are able to look at their list, match it up and then they are able to wrap the gifts,” said Cara Arnold, Director of the House Program.

The house expects to help 30 to 35 families this year.

You can still donate toys by dropping them off at 555 Valley Street in Dayton or send a gift via their Amazon wishlist: https://rmhcdayton.org/service-opportunities/house-wish-list/