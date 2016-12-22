South Vienna teen killed in Pleasant Township crash

PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A South Vienna teen died in a single-vehicle crash in Pleasant Township on Wednesday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 18-year-old Luke W. Cordell.

OSP Troopers say Cordell was driving a pickup truck on Tarbutton Road just after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the accident happened.

According to investigators, Cordell was driving west on Tarbutton when he went off the right side of the road. After briefly coming back on the road, the pickup truck went off the right side again and hit a tree.

Cordell was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing his seat belt.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Department and Harmony and Pleasant Township Fire and EMS assisted at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.