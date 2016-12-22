Strong second half leads Wright State over Murray State 77-62

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Mark Alstork scored 27 points, including five 3-pointers, and Wright State dominated in the second half to overtake Murray State for a 77-62 win Thursday night.

Trailing by six at the break, Wright State (9-4) opened the second half with a 16-3 run capped by Mike La Tulip’s 3-pointer to make it 46-39 with 14:12 left and led the rest of the way.

Murray State (5-8) stayed close most of the way, cutting the gap to 59-58 on a 3 from Terrell Miller Jr. with 6:11 to go. But then the Raiders broke away with a 14-2 run and continued to pad it down the stretch, shooting 52 percent in the second half while holding the Racers to 8 of 28 from the field after the break.

Steven Davis added 20 points with seven rebounds for Wright State.

Miller and Jonathan Stark led Murray State with 21 points apiece. Miller also grabbed 11 rebounds.