Teen refuses to help father in copper theft, calls police instead

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A teen turns his father into police for drug use a copper theft.

William Wilke, 42 of Dayton was arrested Wednesday on drug and theft charges after his son called police and told them his father, Wilke, asked him to go to a house in the 300 block of N. Smithville Road and help him remove copper from the building.

The arrest happened around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.

The teen refused to help and Wilke told him to pick him up at that address in an hour and take him to the scrap yard to sell the copper. The teen replied he did not want to do anything illegal and refused, calling police instead.

The son asked police to arrest his father because, according to a report on the incident, he believed his dad had a drug problem and that was the only way he could “get clean.”

Police went to the Smithville Road address and saw the building had been boarded up and heard someone “banging against something” inside the building.

The Officer saw a man inside the building and ordered him to the ground. According to the police report, the man ran to the back of the building. The Officer started to run around the building and saw a second man run from the building. The man, Wilke, ran down a hill and was intercepted by the Officer. When Wilke saw the officer he dropped a Crown Royal bag to the ground and put his hands up.

William Wilke was arrested and taken to the Montgomery County jail. He is facing charges of illegal entry, possessing criminal tools, possession of drugs and paraphernalia.