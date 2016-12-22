Thief makes off with television from Springfield business

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN)- Police are searching to a man who broke into a Springfield business Dec. 16.

It happened just before 1 a.m. at 5 E. John St., at Hometown Vapes.

Surveillance video shows a man with a black coat, gray hoodie, dark pants and facial hair throw a brick through the business’ front door, shattering the glass.

The man then climbs through the door and steals a 20-inch television. Before the man can leave the store he’s just broken into, he slips and falls with the television in his hands.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Springfield police at 937-324-7685.