Trump chooses Conway as Counselor to the President

By Published:
President-elect Donald Trump's campaign manager Kellyanne Conway speaks to media in the lobby of Trump Tower, Monday, Nov. 21, 2016 in New York. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President-elect Donald Trump's campaign manager Kellyanne Conway speaks to media in the lobby of Trump Tower, Monday, Nov. 21, 2016 in New York. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — President-elect Donald Trump has found a place for Kellyanne Conway in his new administration.

Trump on Thursday announced the selection of Conway as Counselor to the President.

Conway was a Republican pollster when Trump chose her to run his campaign. She has been a senior member of his transition team since he defeated Hillary Clinton be become the 45th President of the United States.

“She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message. I am pleased that she will be part of my senior team in the West Wing,” the president-elect said in a statement.

Conway, who graduated magna cum laude from Washington D.C.’s Trinity College, is the founder and owner of a polling and political research company.

The announcement said Trump’s victory “shattered the glass ceiling for women” because Conway is the first female campaign manager of either major party to win a presidential general election.

“I want to thank the President-elect for this amazing opportunity,” Conway said in the statement. “A Trump presidency will bring real change to Washington and to Americans across this great nation.

“I am humbled and honored to play a role in helping transform the movement he has led into a real agenda of action and results.”

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s