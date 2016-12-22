Upper Valley Mall Macy’s property sold to Clark County for loss

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Clark County has purchased the Macy’s property located at Upper Valley Mall for $200,000, according to Clark County Commissioner John Detrick.

Detrick told 2 NEWS Macy’s sold the building at a loss because the store has been closed for quite some time but was still paying taxes on the property,

Clark County will place the property in the land bank to either resell it to another retailer in 2017 or hold it for future development.

Upper Valley Mall is the third largest shopping destination in the Miami Valley, behind Fairfield and Dayton Malls. Upper Valley Mall is partially empty now and first opened their doors in 1971.

Macy’s closed its doors at the mall in 2015.

