Woman accused of punishing children with hot peppers

Angelina Andres, 28, jail booking photo
LAKE WORTH, FL (AP) — Authorities say a 28-year-old Florida woman punished three young children by putting hot peppers in their mouths.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officials say Angelina Andres was arrested Tuesday on three counts of child abuse.

The Palm Beach Post reports a witness told investigators that Andres left bruises on one of the children after hitting her with a belt buckle and made her wear a sweater to school to hide the bruises.

The report says a child told them Andres put peppers in their mouths if they didn’t listen or ate too much candy. When the children cried, Andres gave them water.

The Department of Children and Families has temporary custody of the children.

Records don’t specify her relationship to the children or whether she has a lawyer.

