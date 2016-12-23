2 men arrested with four kilograms of pure cocaine

This photo shows the cocaine seized by law enforcement Thursday. (Photo: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Friday two men were arrested Thursday in a drug smuggling investigation.

Alfredo Parra
According to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Miami Valley Bulk Drug Smuggling Task Force arrested Alfredo Parra from Chihuahua, Mexico and John Dillard from the Dayton area after they were found with four kilograms of pure cocaine, worth $400,000.

A vehicle used in the transportation of the cocaine had a hollowed-out compartment that investigators say was specifically made for fitting and transporting kilograms of illegal drugs.

John Dillard
Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer said, “Bulk smuggling of drugs of any kind into our community brings the negative impact of addiction and violence. We continue to make drug reduction a priority in Montgomery County.”

Parra and Dillard are being held in the Montgomery County jail on drug trafficking and possession charges.

 

