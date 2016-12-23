6 escape fire in Cincinnati-area home

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WLWT) — A Friday morning fire in Anderson Township showed how quickly something can go wrong and flames can spread.

The Hearld family will have to spend the holiday in a hotel after fire broke out in an upstairs bedroom at a home on Eight Mile Road.

Sam Hearld and his family are OK after being helped out of their burning home by Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies.

“I know it could have been much worse,” Hearld said.

There were four adults and two kids inside the home, when smoke started filling the upstairs. The family said they think a 2-year-old woke up in the middle of the night and got his hands on a lighter or a candle in his parents’ bedroom. His parents were downstairs at the time.

Hearld is thankful for the help from first responders.

“The police got here within two minutes of the phone call, and the fire department was here within five minutes,” Hearld said.

The family shared pictures with WLWT that show the upstairs bedroom was gutted, and there was water damage in the kitchen.

The family is dealing with the cleanup and recovery at about the worst time, heading into a holiday weekend that they’ll have to spend in a hotel.

