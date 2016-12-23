Actress Carrie Fisher suffers heart attack

Carrie Fisher during Wizard World Chicago Comic-Con at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016, in Chicago. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP)
NBC NEWS – “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher suffered a heart attack on a plane Friday, two law enforcement sources told NBC News.

Fisher, world-famous for playing Princess Leia in the blockbuster franchise, was rushed to a local hospital after suffering full cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Her condition, sources said, was “not good.”

Two actors tweeted that they were on board the plane when Fisher fell ill.

Fisher, 60, had recently wrapped filming for “Star Wars: Episode VIII,” the second of three new films in the massively popular sci-fi saga.

She had recently been in the headlines after she published her eighth book, a collection titled “The Princess Diarist,” in which she revealed her affair with co-star Harrison Ford.

