After report, Ohio lawmaker to work on payday loan reform

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio lawmaker says she wants to reform payday lending in the state after a report found that such loans are more expensive in Ohio than anywhere else in the country.

Republican Rep. Marlene Anielski tells Cleveland.com she plans to work on payday loan reform in early 2017.

Anielski says lawmakers are considering establishing rates and repayment periods that are viable for lenders but fair for borrowers.

A payday loan, or a cash advance, is typically $500 or less. Borrowers provide a personal check dated on their next payday for the full balance or give the lender permission to debit their bank accounts.

Research from the Pew Charitable Trusts indicates that a $300 payday loan in Ohio costs, on average, $680 in interest over five months.