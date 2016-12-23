After report, Ohio lawmaker to work on payday loan reform

associated-press-logo By Published:
(Photo/AP)
(Photo/AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio lawmaker says she wants to reform payday lending in the state after a report found that such loans are more expensive in Ohio than anywhere else in the country.

Republican Rep. Marlene Anielski tells Cleveland.com she plans to work on payday loan reform in early 2017.

Anielski says lawmakers are considering establishing rates and repayment periods that are viable for lenders but fair for borrowers.

A payday loan, or a cash advance, is typically $500 or less. Borrowers provide a personal check dated on their next payday for the full balance or give the lender permission to debit their bank accounts.

Research from the Pew Charitable Trusts indicates that a $300 payday loan in Ohio costs, on average, $680 in interest over five months.

 

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s