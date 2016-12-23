Airport officials warn holiday travelers to prepare for long lines

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With Christmas just two days away, millions of travelers are filling up airports across the county as they head home for the holidays.

Things were running smoothly at Dayton International Airport Friday. All flights arriving and departing from the airport were on time, expect for a flight coming in from St. Petersburg.

For anyone catching a flight in the next few days, airport officials are warning everyone to be sure come prepared. That means arriving at least 2-3 hours early in order to allow enough time to check in and get through TSA lines.

Also, if you’re going to be carrying on a bag with any liquids in it, officials are asking you to make sure it matches up with TSA standards. That way you aren’t caught holding up the line.

While the lines at Dayton International have been pretty short, it’s not the same at other airports. Be prepared for influx in crowds if your heading to Dallas, Chicago, Atlanta, LAX or Denver. Those are some of the busiest airports this weekend.

One traveler we spoke with says she was expecting a big crowd than she experienced here today.

“I really thought it was going to be a lot busier,” Yvonne Kessel said. “I had been expecting a lot more crowds, a lot more groups of people moving in and out. Looks like more will be traveling in the next day or two. I was surprised it’s not as busily as I expected.”

If you heading to the airport in the next few days, be sure to double check your flight status before you leave your house to make sure there’s no delays or cancellations.