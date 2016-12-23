BREAKING: Berlin market suspect reportedly killed by police

MILAN, Italy (WDTN) — The man wanted by police for the Berlin Christmas market attack has been killed in Italy.

Italian offiicals say Anis Amri was killed in a shootout with police. The Italian interior minister says the man was “without a shadow of doubt” the Berlin market attacker.

The shootout took place at 3 a.m. in Milan’s Sesto San Giovanni neighborhood during a routine police check.

Italian media outlet ANSA says the main pulled out a gun from his backpack after being asked to show his identity papers. The man was killed in the ensuing shootout. A police officer was injured.

Law enforcement across Europe has been searching for the Tunisian man, since his fingerprints and personal documents were found inside a vehicle that plowed into the market on Monday, killing 12 people and injured more than 50 others. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.