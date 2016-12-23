BREAKING: Berlin market suspect reportedly killed by police

The photo which was sent to European police authorities and obtained by AP on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 shows Tunisian national Anis Amri who is wanted by German police for an alleged involvement in the Berlin Christmas market attack. Several people died when a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market on Dec. 19. (Police via AP)
MILAN, Italy (WDTN) — The man wanted by police for the Berlin Christmas market attack has been killed in Italy.

Italian offiicals say Anis Amri was killed in a shootout with police. The Italian interior minister says the man was “without a shadow of doubt” the Berlin market attacker.

The shootout took place at 3 a.m. in Milan’s Sesto San Giovanni neighborhood during a routine police check.

Italian media outlet ANSA says the main pulled out a gun from his backpack after being asked to show his identity papers. The man was killed in the ensuing shootout. A police officer was injured.

Law enforcement across Europe has been searching for the Tunisian man, since his fingerprints and personal documents were found inside a vehicle that plowed into the market on Monday, killing 12 people and injured more than 50 others. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

