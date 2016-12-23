Police: Bank robbery believed to be related to bomb threats in Kettering

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police now say a bomb threat closed the Kettering Recreation Complex Friday, along with a Kroger on Dorothy Lane.

It happened just after 6 p.m. when the Kettering dispatch center received a call from a man stating “that he had placed bombs in the Kroger on Dorothy and also the Kettering Rec. Center,” said Lt. Craig Moore with the Kettering Police Department.

At around 5:30 p.m., there was also a bank robbery reported at 5/3 Bank on Far Hills and E. Stroop Rd. Kettering Police say they believe the robbery is connected to the bomb threats, and believe the suspect called them in as a distraction in order to rob the bank.

Police say when the suspect arrived to the bank, he maced the bank teller and demanded she hand over money. He was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man is described as white, around 5 ft., 10 inches, wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and a black ski mask. He took off running southbound into a residential area, where he got into a vehicle and fled the scene.

Late tonight, Kettering Police released these images of the suspect:



Management at both The Kettering Recreation Complex and Kroger were alerted of the phone call and both places were evacuated. Both places were checked for suspicious items — Kroger reopened for business shortly after it evacuated, and the rec center will remain closed for the rest of Friday

A voicemail from the Kettering City Swim Team alerted families about an incident at the rec center, calling it a “chemical spill.” The building was evacuated and all swim practices were canceled for the evening.

Police say the caller will face charges of inducing panic and other charges — as well as could be held accountable for monetary losses from both businesses.

The 9-1-1 caller did not have a “re-call” number, Moore said.

Stay with 2 NEWS and WDTN.com for updates as we learn more about this incident.