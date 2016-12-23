Clear of conflicts, abortion foe ends Ohio board presidency

JULIE CARR SMYTH, AP Statehouse Correspondent Published:
12-23-mike-gonidakis

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The head of Ohio Right to Life says he’s looking forward to continuing his work on the state medical board next year as he ends his tenure as its president at the end of the month.

Mike Gonidakis said Friday he was gratified last month when the Ohio Ethics Commission cleared him of conflict-of-interest accusations in a complaint against a Dayton abortion clinic.

In August, groups representing doctors, consumers and women sought Gonidakis’ removal as president, citing alleged conflicts. The commission found he acted appropriately and within the law by recusing himself on abortion-related matter.

After taking on lobbying clients associated with Ohio’s new medical marijuana industry, Gonidakis also stepped aside from medical board decisions setting rules for doctors under the new law.

