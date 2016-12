DAYTON (WDTN) — Police are looking for the driver of a car that crashed into a fire hydrant early on Friday morning.

Officers responded to an accident call around 2:10 a.m. on Friday and found a car crashed into a hydrant in the 300 block of Wilmington Avenue.

Police say the driver of the car fled the scene.

The crash caused the hydrant to spill water onto the road, creating a hazard. Salt trucks were called to help prevent to the road from icing over.

The crash remains under investigation.