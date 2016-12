(WHO) Ernie Smith turned 99 years old on December 21. He celebrated by taking a rented Cessna 150 for a flight over Red Oak, Iowa.

Smith was certified as the World’s Oldest Active Pilot, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, in September.

Smith was asked if he planned to be flying at 100 years old.

He quipped, “someone already sent me a card ‘Happy Birthday 100 years’ by mistake, the sender told me to keep it for next year.”

