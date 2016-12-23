Holiday appetizers with Whole Foods Market

Saucy Bacon Wrapped Taters

– 365 Everyday Value® Tater Puffs

– 365 Everyday Value® Applewood Smoked Bacon

– 365 Everyday Value® Organic Kansas City Love BBQ Sauce

Wrap each frozen tater puff with a half slice of bacon and secure with a toothpick. Bake for 15-20 minutes, at 350F until bacon is cooked. Remove from oven and coat with barbecue sauce. Cook for another 4-5 minutes. Allow toothpicks to cool before serving.

Baked Mozzarella Roll-Ups

– 365 Everyday Value® Organic String Cheese

– Egg Roll Wrappers

– 365 Everyday Value® Marinara Sauce

Place one piece of string cheese at an angle on top of an egg roll wrapper, then roll wrapper over cheese and seal by coating the corner with water and pressing together. Brush lightly with oil and bake at 350 until crispy, about 12 minutes, turning after 6 minutes. Serve with a side of marinara for dipping.

Shrimp & Pineapple Skewers

– 26/30ct Raw Shrimp

– Fresh Chives

– Fresh Pineapple

– 365 Everyday Value® Organic Memphis Madness BBQ Sauce

Run wooden skewers in cold water and pat dry. Alternate raw shrimp and diced pinable on skewers, cover with barbeque sauce and bake at 350 for about 5-10 minutes, until shrimp are firm and opaque throughout. Remove from oven and garnish with chopped chives.