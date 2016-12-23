Holiday appetizers with Whole Foods Market

Roasted Mushroom Crostini:
– Mushroom Medley
– Fresh Baguette Slices
– 365 Everyday Value® Organic Sour Cream
– Fresh Tarragon
– Fresh Chives
Roast 4oz of sliced mushrooms with 2 tablespoons olive oil and 1 teaspoon of salt on a baking sheet at 400 degrees for 12-15 minutes. Slice baguette into quarter inch slices and toast. Top each slice with mushrooms, sour cream, chopped chives, tarragon and salt and pepper to taste.

Avocado & Smoked Salmon Toast with Egg
– Avocado
– Seeded Baguette
– Lemon Juice
– 365 Everyday Value® Organic Large Brown Eggs
– Smoked Salmon
– Fresh Chives
Hard boil 1 egg for every three appetizers you’d like to make. When cool, peel and slice. Cut baguette into quarter inch thick slices and toast. Smash avocado and add a little lemon juice, then spread on baguettes. Top with sliced eggs, one slice of smoked salmon and chopped chives.

Prosciutto, Fig & Manchego Nibblers
– Manchego Cheese
– Organic Adriatic Fig Spread
– Prosciutto
– 365 Everyday Value® Mini Toasts
Add a dollop of fig spread to each mini toast, then gently press a slice of Manchego into jam. Top with a thin slice of prosciutto.

 

