Indians sign Edwin Encarnacion

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016 file photo, Toronto Blue Jays' Edwin Encarnacion flips his bat after a foul ball against the Cleveland Indians during fourth inning in Game 5 of baseball's American League Championship Series in Toronto. A person familiar with the negotiations says free agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion has reached agreement on a contract with the Cleveland Indians. The sides reached a deal on Thursday night, Dec. 22, 2016 pending a physical. Encarnacion hit 42 homers and drove in 127 runs last season. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says the AL champion Cleveland Indians have agreed to a contract with free agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion.

The sides agreed to terms Thursday night and the deal is contingent upon the 33-year-old Encarnacion passing a physical after the holidays, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not made an announcement.

Encarnacion had 42 home runs and an AL-high 127 RBIs last season for the Toronto Blue Jays, who lost to Cleveland in the AL Championship Series. Over the past five seasons, he’s averaged 39 homers and 110 RBIs in 145 games.

The signing would bolster the Indians’ lineup and could help get them back to the World Series. Despite being without two starting pitchers, Cleveland took a 3-1 lead in the Series before the Chicago Cubs rallied to win in seven games.

