Keeping Tabs On Holiday Screen Time

(NBC News) Kids will want to spend as much time as possible on their new tech toys after the holidays.

Screen times will understandably increase, but pediatricians say maintaining a balance over holiday break is important.

One tip: Before your kids even open their gifts, it may be a good idea to set some ground rules so that they don’t overdo it.

“Just have that discussion with your children that these are the holidays, but you know what this is not how its always going to be when we get back into school. We’ll get back to our usual routine,” says Dr. Jean Moorjani of the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

You also want to make sure that children are a part of all the holiday festivities and that they are engaging with friends and family.

Setting up media-free zones like at the dinner table can be helpful, and parents should lead by example.

“Put our cell phones our tablets away and just really look at each other and interact and have conversations, because nothing takes place of that important face to face interaction between family members,” Dr. Moorjani says.

