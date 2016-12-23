Mike’s Car Wash co-founder dies in car crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A crash on U.S. 33 just north of Churubusco claimed the life of 86-year-old Edward Dahm, co-founder of Mike’s Carwash.

A family member confirmed with our sister station in Fort Wayne, WANE, that Dahm died in the Thursday morning crash that left 17 others injured.

Investigators said Dahm’s SUV crossed the center line and into the oncoming path of a charter bus. Dahm’s dog also died in the crash.

Whitley County Coroner Randy Dellinger told NewsChannel15 Dahm death was natural, but the cause has yet to be determined.

Dahm was a staple in the Fort Wayne community.

He and his brother Joe were the original owners of Mike’s Carwash. According to the company’s website, Joe Dahm started the business in 1948. At the time, it was named Mike’s Minit Man and was Indiana’s first automated carwash. A few years later Ed joined the business.

In 1993, the brothers stepped down and turned the business over to Joe’s sons, Bill and Mike Dahm, and Ed’s son, Jerry.

In 2014, the organization was split into two companies: Mike’s Carwash and Crew Carwash.

After more than 65 years in business, the company has locations in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio, with more than 40 locations. Company leaders were not available for comment Thursday evening.

In a statement Friday morning, Mike Dahm said his uncle had a long-standing carwash motto: “Treat everyone the way you would like to be treated,” and said Ed treated his employees like family and encouraged his employees to be courtesy to the customers.

It was a business practice that made Mike’s such a staple.

With great sadness and on behalf of my father, Joe Dahm, brother, Bill Dahm and cousin, Jerry Dahm, I want to recognize the tragic death of our Uncle, Brother, Father and Co-Founder of Mike’s Carwash, Ed Dahm. He was a great leader not only for our business but the entire automatic carwash industry and was an integral part of our success,” says Mike Dahm, president of Mike’s Carwash. “Ed’s great personality brought out the best in our associates and customers. He was a very positive person and brought our business his fun energy that everyone enjoyed.” “Our entire organization wishes to extend to Ed’s family our deepest sympathy and gratitude. His faith and many friendships in the community were his driving force and he has left his mark on so many people who are better for having known him. Rest in peace, Uncle Ed.”

Mike Dahm said Ed had previously served as president of the International Carwash Association and was inducted into the Carwash Hall of Fame. He also received the Notre Dame Man of the Year, Xavier University Man of the Year and Father Thomas A Brandon Knights of Columbus Council No. 4048 Man of the Year Awards. Ed earned the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 1999 by Junior Achievement, was inducted into the Greater Fort Wayne Business Hall of Fame in 2001 and received the Donald Wolf Award in 2014, Mike Dahm said.