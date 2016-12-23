Ohio agencies urge safe driving during busy holiday travel

associated-press-logo By Published:
Highway Travel (Photo/WDTN)
Highway Travel (Photo/WDTN)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s Department of Transportation says it has tried, where possible, to reduce the size of work zones on roadways for what is expected to be a busy long weekend of travel around the Christmas holiday.

Auto club AAA predicts about 4.2 million Ohioans will travel over 50 miles from home for the holiday, most of them driving.

With that in mind, authorities are reminding motorists to wear seatbelts and be cautious on busy highways.

Officials say nearly 1,100 traffic deaths have been reported around the state this year. More than 300 of those involved people not wearing seat belts.

The State Highway Patrol says troopers will be especially focused on targeting drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs during Christmas and the week leading up to New Year’s Day.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s