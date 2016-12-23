Ohio State edges UNC-Asheville 79-77

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jae’Sean Tate and JaQuan Lyle led Ohio State with 17 points each and Kam Williams made two free throws with four seconds left to ice the Buckeyes’ 79-77 win over UNC Asheville on Thursday night.

Trevor Thompson had his fourth double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds for Ohio State (10-3).

MaCio Teague scored 23 points for Asheville (8-5) and Raekwon Miller added 15.

Thompson committed a technical foul with 4:25 remaining, allowing Asheville to convert on two free throws and the front end of a one-and-one to take a 67-65 lead. Teague sank an off-balanced layup to put Asheville on top once again at 69-67 before Lyle scored eight straight points for the Buckeyes and a 75-71 lead.

Alec Wnuk made his second 3 of the game, and only his third of the season, with 5.1 seconds left, making the score 77-75 but Williams ensured the win with two free throws.

