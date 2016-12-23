One person detained in deadly Dayton shooting

DAYTON (WDTN) — One person is dead after a shooting in Dayton early on Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Friday at Benning Place.

Police say they responded to a shooting call and found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Police have detained a person of interest in connection with the shooting. Investigators say that person is cooperating.

Authorities say there were other people in the apartment at the time of the shooting. Police are looking for more suspects, but have not released how many or descriptions.