UPDATE: Driver making u-turn causes crash in Greene County

Published: Updated:
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A driver making a u-turn on SR 725 caused a crash the shut down a busy intersection for nearly two hours on Friday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol shut down the intersection of SR 725 and U.S. 42 because of the crash. All lanes of traffic have since reopened.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Friday.

OSP says a driver was going east on 725 when they made a u-turn at 42, attempting to go back west. That’s when another vehicle crashed into the vehicle making the u-turn.

The driver of the vehicle making the u-turn was taken to Miami Valley South with minor injuries. OSP says that driver will be cited for a moving violation, but a specific violation was not released.

Two people in the other vehicle were taken to Miami Valley Hospital, also with minor injuries.

OSP did not say how long the intersection would be shut down due to the crash.

