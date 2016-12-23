OSP warns holiday travelers to watch out for impaired drivers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With Christmas less than 48 hours away, millions of Americans are hitting roads to get to their families in time for the holidays.

I-70 is bound to be one of the busiest interstates this weekend. If you’re traveling along I-70 or another nearby highway be cautious of the extra drivers on the roads this weekend.

OSP wants everyone to be extra mindful of your speed and allow yourself enough room between your car and the car in front of you. This weekend especially OSP is warning drivers they’ll be cracking down on impaired driving and seat belt violations.

Those two violations are most common in injury crashes.

Last year in Ohio, 27 people died between Christmas Eve and New Years Day. 10 of those deaths were related to impaired driving.

OSP Lt. Mark Nichols says staying safe on the roads is common sense to most people, but still every year they issues with impaired driving.

“Keep that seat belt on.” Lt. Nichols said. “That seat belt keeps you stuck in that vehicle, keeps you from bouncing against the side or steering wheel in a slow speed crash. In a high-speed crash, that keeps you stuck in that vehicle. No drinking and driving. That seems like common sense nowadays. What we want to see from a law enforcement standpoint is we want drinking and driving to become socially unacceptable.”

With temperatures in the 30s, be sure your prepared with an emergency kit in your vehicle in case you have car trouble. Key things to have are water bottles, food, blankets, a flashlight and most importantly a fully charged cell phone.