Pearl Harbor vet receives high school diploma

(WCSH) Robert Coles has lived an impressive life.

Wednesday was the Pearl Harbor veteran’s 93rd birthday.

Friends and family joined him at the legion hall in Machias, Maine to celebrate his special day, and it was a day full of surprises.

Coles received the best birthday gift Wednesday morning, something he has wanted since he was 17-years-old: his diploma from Machias High School.

“I’m a high school graduate. I can’t get over that,” Coles said. “It’s something I really aspired to do all my life, but I was too busy to get a GED.”

